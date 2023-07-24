Barbie Day 3 box office collection: Margot Robbie film lags behind Oppenheimer; earns Rs 18.50 crore in India 

Barbie Day 3 earnings: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer fantasy comedy Barbie is lagging behind Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in India. After three days of its release, Barbie is struggling to reach the Rs 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. Barbie collected Rs 5 crore on its opening day, Rs 6.50 crore on its first Saturday, and around Rs 7 crore on its first Sunday, according to initial estimates.

With this, the Margot Robbie film has collected around Rs 18.50 crore in its first weekend, as per trade portal Sacnilk. Barbie had an overall occupancy of 56.83 per cent in English shows on Sunday.

Even though Barbie is finding it hard to set the cash registers ringing in India, it is raking in quite the moolah at the international box office. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that Barbie collected around $155 million in North America and $182 million from other international markets. With this, the film’s collection worldwide stands at $337 million as of Sunday.

As per Warner Bros Pictures, Barbie has set a record as the biggest opening film of 2023 after it minted $155 million at the US and Canadian theatres. Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer, on the other hand, collected $80.5 million from North America and $93.7 million from other international markets. With this, the biographical drama collected a total of $174.2 million in terms of worldwide box office as of Sunday.

Barbie & Oppenheimer records EXPLOSIVE First weekend collection Worldwide !! #Barbie

North America- $155M

International - $182M

Worldwide - $337M

India Biz - ₹ 18.50 cr Nett | 21.50 cr Gross. #Oppenheimer

North America - $80.5M

International - $93.7M

Worldwide - $174.2M… pic.twitter.com/qG4IOpUvZ5 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 23, 2023

Directed by Greta Gerwig and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the fantasy comedy focuses on Barbie and her fellow Barbies who live in Barbieland with their Ken counterparts. The film also shows the joys and challenges faced by Barbie and Ken when they get a chance to go to the real world.

The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Ritu Arya, Will Ferrell, and Emerald Fennell in significant roles. Barbie clashed with Christopher Nolan-directorial Oppenheimer in theatres globally on July 21.

Also Read: Barbie Day 2 box office collection: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling film inches closer to Rs 20 crore mark

Also Read: Barbie or Oppenheimer? UK PM Rishi Sunak watched THIS film with his wife Akshata Murty, daughters

Also Read: Barbie screening temporarily stopped in Pakistan's Punjab; edited version released