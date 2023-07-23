Barbie Day 2 box office collection: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling film inches closer to Rs 20 crore mark 

Barbie day 2 box office earnings: Margot Robbie-starrer fantasy comedy film Barbie witnessed a jump in its box office collections on the second day of its release. The film collected Rs 5 crore on its opening day, around Rs 6.58 crore on Saturday and around Rs 6.16 crore on Sunday, as per early estimates. With this, the film’s box office collection reached Rs 17.74 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

At this rate, the film will soon cross the Rs 20 crore-mark in India. In terms of global box office numbers, the film has collected around Rs 525 crore so far, as per Sacnilk. Commenting on Hollywood films taking over Hindi films at the box office with ease, film trade expert Sumit Kadel said that this is a worrying sign for the Hindi film industry.

He added that English movies have started to capture urban market and is likely to penetrate further. Kadel further said that dubbed south Indian and English content will keep exhibitors in the north happy but will become troublesome for Hindi films especially mid-budget films.

The way hollywood films are doing great business in India that too constantly is a worrying sign for hindi film industry. English movies have started capturing urban market & it is expected to penetrate more deeper.



Dubbed South Indian & English content will keep north… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 20, 2023

The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 and an audience score of 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. A moviegoer gave the film 8 out of 10 on IMDb and wrote that they could not stop laughing at Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken.

The moviegoer said: “This movie is so much fun. It starts off really strong although the story does move away from ‘Barbieland’ sooner than I would have liked. Nonetheless, it regains its footing with the final act in particular and I could not stop laughing at Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken. That song will forever be stuck in my head”.

The critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes website read: “Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling”.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film focuses on Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the perfect world of Barbie Land. When they get a chance to go to the real world, they discover the joys and challenges of living among humans.

The film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McInnon, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, and Kingsley Ben-Adir in key roles. Barbie clashed at the theatres worldwide with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-starrer biographical drama Oppenheimer on July 21.

The clash between the two films triggered the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, implying the films should be viewed as a double feature. Commenting on the trend, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy endorsed the clash between the films and said: “My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain”.

Also Read: Oppenheimer vs Barbie: PVR keeps fingers crossed on Barbenheimer; slashes snacks pricing

Also Read: Oppenheimer Day 2 box office collection: Christopher Nolan's film crosses Rs 30 crore in India

Also Read: 'Oppenheimer' vs 'Barbie' Twitter review: Christopher Nolan's best film till date, say netizens; Greta Gerwig's film dubbed 'sensational'

Also Read: Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike