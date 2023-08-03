'Barbie' vs 'Oppenheimer' box office collection day 14: Margot Robbie film likely to hit $1 bn globally soon  

'Barbie' vs 'Oppenheimer' box office update: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is going to strength to strength at the worldwide box office. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Thursday said that the Margot Robbie-led fantasy comedy will hit the $1 billion mark globally in its third weekend. Bala said the film can achieve the milestone by either Sunday or Monday.

#BarbieTheMovie to hit $1 Billion mark at the WW Box office on Sunday or Monday.. (August 6th or 7th) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 3, 2023

While Barbie continues to march strong at the international box office, it has been trumped by the Cillian Murphy-led stylised biopic Oppenheimer in India. After a two-week-long run at the Indian box office, Barbie is still struggling to reach the Rs 40 crore mark. The Greta Gerwig directorial collected Rs 27.50 crore towards the end of its first week.

It went onto collect Rs 1.55 crore on its second Friday, Rs 3.05 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 3.15 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 0.8 crore each on its second Monday and its second Tuesday, around Rs 0.82 crore on its second Wednesday and is likely to earn Rs 0.76 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film’s total box earnings reached Rs 38.43 crore as of Thursday. Christopher Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer, on the other hand, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within two weeks of its release. The film made a total of Rs 73.2 crore within the first week of its release.

Oppenheimer then went onto rake in Rs 4.35 crore on its second Friday, Rs 7.25 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 7.35 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 2.85 crore on its second Monday, 2.70 crore on its second Tuesday, Rs 2.70 crore on its second Wednesday and is likely to earn Rs 2.56 crore on its second Thursday. With this, the film’s total box office collection reached Rs 102.88 crore as of Thursday.

Barbie focuses on Barbie and Ken, who are forced to navigate the perks and challenges of living in the real world after being thrown out of the seemingly perfect Barbieland. The film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Hari Nef and Simu Liu in significant roles.

Oppenheimer is centered on the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and his team’s efforts to develop and design the atomic bomb under the Manhattan Project. The movie is based on the book -American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

The latest Christopher Nolan film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, and Tom Conti in key roles. Barbie and Oppenheimer released in theatres worldwide on July 21, triggering the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon on social media.

