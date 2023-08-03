‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 6: Alia Bhatt film inches closer to Rs 70 crore  

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is inching closer to the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office. The romantic comedy collected a total of Rs 67.12 crore as of its Wednesday, according to initial estimates. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has minted Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 16.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 18.75 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7.02 crore on its first Monday, Rs 7.30 crore on its first Tuesday, and around Rs 6.90 crore on its first Wednesday.

In terms of worldwide collections, the Alia Bhatt film collected around Rs 117.10 crore. The film had overall occupancy of 17.73 per cent as of Wednesday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. Film trade analyst Girish Johar believes that the second weekend is extremely crucial for the latest Karan Johar directorial.

“As mass markets are not fully on board, yet for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani its 2nd weekend BO is critical ... Tier 1 TG audiences have to give it another major fillip to boost its lifetime Box Office for this mega budgeted outing!” Johar wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

As mass mkts are not fully on board, yet for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani its 2nd wknd #BO is critical ... Tier 1 TG audiences have to give it another major fillip to boost its lifetime #BoxOffice for this mega budgeted outing ! #BOTrends #BOTracking pic.twitter.com/f89AToKwHq — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 2, 2023

Film critic and trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is another feather in Karan Johar’s cap, given its box office business. Commenting on the film’s box office business, Tuteja posted on X: “This is UNREAL! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is seeing another AMAZING day as Wednesday collections are turning out to be in the same range as Tuesday! At the very least, the collections would be 7 cr+. Karan Johar is earning a SUCCESS for himself!”

This is UNREAL!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is seeing another AMAZING day as Wednesday collections are turning out to be in the same range as Tuesday!



At the very least, the collections would be 7 cr+#KaranJohar is earning a SUCCESS for himself! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 2, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani focuses on the love story between a flamboyant Punjabi man and an educated and confident Bengali woman. The two decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. The twists and turns through this journey form the crux of the film’s story. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10 and an audience score of 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in significant roles. The film released in theatres on July 28.

Also Read: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Karan Johar's film crosses Rs 60 crore in India

Also Watch: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, Kapil Dev and more: Check out AI generated images of Indian cricketers if they were sadhus

Also Read: PVR INOX sees footfalls plunge in April-June 2023 without RRR-KGF2 firepower

Also Watch: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on August 3, 2023: Reliance Industries (RIL), Escorts Kubota, Metro Brands, PowerGrid

Also Read: Hollywood comes to the rescue of Indian theatres in July, Bollywood’s woes continue