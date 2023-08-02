‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Karan Johar's film crosses Rs 60 crore in India  

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office update: The latest Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India in just five days of its release. The Karan Johar directorial raked in Rs 60.17 crore on its first Tuesday, according to initial estimates. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani minted Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 16.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 18.75 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7.02 crore on its first Monday and around Rs 7.25 crore on its first Tuesday. The movie had overall theatre occupancy of 18.75 per cent in its Hindi shows on Tuesday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film has breached the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office as of Monday. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani raked in around Rs 101.50 crore in terms of worldwide box office earnings till Monday. Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja believes that if the film is able to maintain its hold at the box office, it will gross Rs 200 crore soon at the global box office.

"And it’s a century for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani. The film is finding audiences in India as well as overseas, and has crossed 100 crores gross in just 4 days. The manner in which it’s going today with very good hold all over again, in quick time we will see the film grossing 200 crores as well globally!#KaranJohar #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt have a global success in the making!" Tuteja wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around the unusual love story of a Punjabi man and an educated and confident Bengali girl. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is special as it marks the reunion of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after the 2019 Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. The film also marks the return of Karan Johar to the director’s chair after almost seven years since Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the Karan Johar film features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and Anjali Anand in pivotal roles. The film has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy and released in theatres on July 28.

