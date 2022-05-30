'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan-film crosses Rs 120 cr-mark in India; may surpass Rs 150 cr soon

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has set the box office records on fire ever since its release. The film has crossed the Rs 120 crore-mark in its second weekend as it has collected Rs 122.69 crore as on Sunday.

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film scored solid gains on its second Saturday and Sunday despite the IPL final on Sunday. He added that the film should cross the Rs 150 crore-mark soon. The film collected Rs 6.52 crore on Friday; Rs 11.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.77 crore on Sunday.

Adarsh wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 EXCELS in Weekend 2… SOLID GAINS on [second] Saturday and Sunday [despite IPL Finals] indicates it should cross Rs 150 crore, with an outside chance of touching Rs 175 crore… [Week 2] Friday Rs 6.52 crore; Saturday Rs 11.35 crore; Sunday Rs 12.77 crore. Total: Rs 122.69 crore.”

The Kartik Aaryan film was only second to the Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumarr-starrer The Kashmir Files in terms of its business on the second weekend. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raked in Rs 30.64 crore at the box office during the period, The Kashmir Files collected Rs 70.15 crore.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Anees Bazmee-directorial covers the antics of a fraud psychic Ruhan who has been brought into the Thakur Palace to deal with the return of Manjulika. His antics and mischief, however, lead to a comedy of errors.

Tabu will be seen playing the dual roles of Anjulika and Manjulika in the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar in significant roles.

