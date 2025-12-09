Kaynes Technology, PG Electroplast shares rebound up to 18%; here's what analysts say

Shares of Kaynes Technology India and PG Electroplast saw a major trend reversal today even as market correction continued for the second session this week. Kaynes Technology shares, which plunged 30% in the last four sessions, zoomed 18.43% to Rs 4,500 in the current session.

Market cap of Kaynes Technology rose to Rs 29,240 crore. The stock has lost 44% this year and fallen 32% in a year.

Total 14.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 612 crore. Later, the Kaynes Technology stock ended 14.80% higher at Rs 4362 in the current session.

The plunge in Kaynes Technology counter came after Kotak Institutional Equities raised concerns regarding inconsistencies in the company's related-party disclosures for FY2025. In a note, Kotak said it had identified multiple mismatches between the disclosures made by Kaynes Technology, Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing, and its subsidiary Iskraemeco for FY2025.

Meanwhile, brokerage Macquarie maintained its 'outperform' call on the Kaynes Tech stock, with a price target of Rs 7,700 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 100% from Monday's closing levels. On Monday, the Kaynes Tech stock closed at Rs 3799.60.

Macquarie's price target is close to Kaynes Tech's 52-week high level of Rs 7,822, from which the stock has fallen 50%.

The brokerage said the company will have to ensure strong cash flow, organic growth, booking of cash subsidies, and a change of auditors as some of the steps to restore investor confidence. Kaynes Tech held an analyst call on Monday, where Macquarie said that the management accepted disclosure shortfall, but refuted allegations of shenanigans.

"The management clarification sounded reasonable, but doubts have been raised on so many aspects that water has been muddied," the brokerage wrote.

Kaynes Technology shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kaynes Technology stands at 9.1, signaling it's strongly oversold on charts.

Kaynes Technology shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

On the other hand, shares of PG Electroplast rose 7% intra day to Rs 566.80 in the current session. The trend reversal came today after five sessions of fall during which the stock declined 10.47%. Later, the stock closed 4.51% higher at Rs 554 on BSE.

Market cap of PG Electroplast rose to Rs 16,069 crore. However, the stock has lost 45% this year and fallen 34% in a year.

Total 4.32 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 23.63 crore. The stocfk has fallen 47.14% from its 52 week high.

The weakness in the stock came after an article titled 'PG Electroplast in Limelight After Red Flags in Financial Health Raise Warnings' was published on the HDFC Sky platform on December 5, 2025 (Friday).



On Monday, the stock fell 4.15% to Rs 530.10 against the previous close of Rs 579.10. On Friday too, the stock ended 4.45% lower at Rs 530.10.

"Upon review, we have noted that the article contains certain statements and observations that are factually

inaccurate, unsubstantiated, and not reflective of the Company's actual financial position and operational performance," said PG Electroplast in response to the article.

Kaynes Technology

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Kaynes is consolidating after a strong run-up, holding well above the Rs 4,150–4,200 support area. Price action indicates healthy digestion of gains, with a potential higher-low formation. A breakout above Rs 4,350–4,380 could restart the upward trend. Upside targets lie at Rs 4,480–4,600. Trend remains favourable unless the stock falls below Rs 4,150.

AR Ramachandran, Independent SEBI registered Research Analyst said, "Kaynes Technology stock price is bullish and oversold on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 3750. A Daily close above the resistance of Rs 4530 could lead to a target of Rs 5318 in the near term."

PG Electroplast

A R Ramachandran, Independent SEBI registered Research Analyst said, "PG Electroplast stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 521. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 580 could lead to a target of Rs 665 in the near term."