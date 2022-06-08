'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan film rakes in Rs 200 cr worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made 200 crore worldwide, and the number continues to grow successfully. Kartik Aaryan and the team are ecstatic with the film's success. The film hit the theatres on May 20 and had a steady hold on the box office. The film joined Vikram, an action blockbuster in the 150-crore club, earlier this week.

While only recently entering the 150-crore club, it achieved a significant milestone; the film has also joined the 200-crore club and is receiving many positive reviews from the audience. The box office collection currently stands at 212. 66 crore approximately.

After its first instalment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was also a great success, the second instalment, which is not a continuation of the first part, is receiving many positive reviews from movie critics as well.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the ticket window... Week 3 is still super-strong, despite reduced screens and shows... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 159.23 cr. #India biz."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the ticket window... Week 3 and it's still super-strong, despite reduced screens and shows... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 159.23 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/OKSW7R3fs0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2022

Set within the sprawling halls of a haveli, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror movie sequel to the 2007 movie of the same name. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Anjum Khetani, and released under the banner of Netflix and AA films.

After its first instalment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was also a great success, the second instalment, which is not a continuation of the first part, is receiving many positive reviews from movie critics as well.