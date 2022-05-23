'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan film rakes in Rs 55.96 cr on first weekend  

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has raked in quite the moolah at the box office ever since its release on May 20. The latest Kartik Aaryan film has collected Rs 55.96 crore on its first weekend. The film raked in Rs 14.11 crore on Friday, Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry… A Rs 55 crore+ *weekend* at a time when *most* Hindi films are ending up below Rs 20 crore *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT… Friday Rs 14.11 crore; Saturday Rs 18.34 crore; Sunday Rs 23.51 crore. Total: Rs 55.96 crore. India business.”

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam director Vivek Agnihotri congratulated Aaryan for his no mean feat at the box office. Agnihotri wrote, “Lots of congratulations and love to Kartik Aaryan for wonderful success. Let your work speak and never forget to Ekla Chalo Re.”

Adarsh also gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, “Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs… BB2 is a complete entertainment package… A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment… WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE BO.”

He also backed Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Kiara Advani and Sanjay Mishra for their stellar performances in the film.

#OneWordReview...#BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani.

The first part of the film featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal and Manoj Joshi in significant roles and was a raging success at the box office.

