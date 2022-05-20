'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Twitter reaction: Kartik Aaryan-starrer hits theatres; here’s how audiences reacted

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 has released in theaters on May 20. The Anees Bazmee-directorial has released in 3,200 screens in India and 629 screens globally, totaling to 3,829 screens. The latest Kartik Aaryan outing garnered decent response during its advance bookings, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

He wrote, “Till now 52,100 tickets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 already sold in the 3 national multiplex chains. Corresponding figure for RRR (Hindi) was 53,400. By tonight, about 1 lakh tickets to be sold. Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy set for a FLYING start at the box office.”

#Xclusiv... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 screen count...

⭐ #India: 3200

⭐ #Overseas: 629

⭐ Worldwide total: 3829 screens pic.twitter.com/GesFKdHYRs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2022 Advance in national chains by Thursday night 11pm for Friday:



Simbaa: 1.15 lac tickets

Judwaa: 1.10 lac tickets

RRR Hindi: 1.05 lac tickets

Dabangg 3: 1.05 lac tickets



Simbaa: 20 cr opening

Judwaa 2: 16 cr opening

RRR: 19 cr without south

Dabang 3: 21 cr opening — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 19, 2022

The film has received largely positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, “Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs… BB2 is a complete entertainment package…A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment… WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE BO.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has been bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. The first part of the film featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles and was a raging hit at the box office.

