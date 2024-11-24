Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 outpaces Singham again on Day 23. Is Kartik Aaryan Bollywood's new Box Office king?

In the high-stakes clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy is pulling ahead.



On Day 23, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected ₹2.60 crore , bringing its total to ₹243.60 crore, while Ajay Devgn’s action-packed Singham Again earned ₹1.60 crore, with its total at ₹238.55 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Related Articles

The edge goes to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has maintained stronger momentum after its stellar ₹35.5 crore opening day. Singham Again opened bigger, with ₹43.5 crore on Day 1, but faced steeper declines in later weeks. Despite its action-heavy appeal and star-studded cast, the film’s week three collection of ₹15.65 crore was overshadowed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s ₹23.35 crore during the same period.

Both films lean on established franchises and fan-favorite stars. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 builds on the success of its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba.

Kartik Aaryan’s rise to stardom continues to fuel his box office appeal, with a string of hits cementing his place among Bollywood’s elite. From his breakout role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (₹152–156 crore gross) to the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (₹266.88 crore globally), Aaryan has consistently delivered.

His versatility shines in romantic comedies like Pati Patni Aur Woh (₹118 crore) and Luka Chuppi (₹128.60 crore), while dramatic roles in SatyaPrem Ki Katha (₹117.77 crore) showcased his range. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 breaking records, the actor’s ability to connect with audiences seems unmatched.

The competition between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again reflects Bollywood’s broader push for consistent box office hits. With Kartik Aaryan leading the charge, backed by a solid track record, his trajectory seems poised to shape Bollywood’s future. Whether he becomes the definitive face of India’s film industry is a story still unfolding—but for now, he’s undeniably at the top of his game.