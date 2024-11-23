'Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti...': Kartik Aaryan’s film pulls ahead of Singham Again with Day 22 box office numbers

The box office battle between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again has unfolded with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy taking a clear lead. According to Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has amassed ₹240.95 crore India net after 22 days, outpacing Ajay Devgn’s cop actioner, which stands at ₹236.90 crore.

Day 22 collections reveal a widening gap, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earning ₹1.35 crore compared to Singham Again’s ₹0.75 crore. Both films opened to impressive numbers, but Bazmee’s film has held stronger week-over-week. Week 1 collections for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reached ₹158.25 crore, followed by ₹58 crore in Week 2. The third week, while slower, has maintained enough momentum to keep it ahead.

Related Articles

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, praised the audience for their love, telling Hindustan Times, “Koi film ₹2 zyada hai, aur koi kum... What matters is that both films have done good business and brought crowds to the theatres.”

Meanwhile, a video of Aamir Khan discussing the clash has gone viral. Speaking to Bazmee, Aamir remarked, “Unhone apki Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti kardi (They made a mistake clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa).” The comment has fueled online chatter.

According to Madhuri Dixit, such clashes impact the entire industry. “If both films succeed, it’s great for cinema. Every Friday needs to be a blockbuster for growth,” she was quoted as saying in a Screen report.

Despite its strong Week 1 showing of ₹173 crore, Singham Again has struggled to match the sustained momentum of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Weekend spikes have kept the film in contention, but the edge now firmly belongs to the latter.

As per Sacnilk’s data, this clash has proven fruitful for the industry, even as one film takes a decisive lead in the box office race.