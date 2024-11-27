Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 26: Kartik Aaryan's film to cross Rs 250 crore today, Ajay Devgn's film lags behind

Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn-starrer cop drama Singham Again are running strong in theatres ever since their release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is likely to rake in Rs 250 crore at the India box office on its fourth Wednesday.

The latest Kartik Aaryan film made Rs 158.25 crore in its first week, Rs 58 crore in its second week, and Rs 23.35 crore in its third week.

BB3 further minted Rs 1.4 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 2.7 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 3.25 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 1.05 crore on its fourth Monday, and around Rs 1.10 crore on its fourth Tuesday. With this, the horror-comedy made a total of Rs 249.10 crore as of Tuesday at the India box office.

The film logged an overall 10.42 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Singham Again continues to lag behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the domestic box office. The film continues to struggle to reach the Rs 250 crore milestone in India.

Ajay Devgn-led cop drama raked in Rs 173 crore in its first week, Rs 47.5 crore in its second week, and Rs 15.65 crore in its third week.

The latest Ajay Devgn further made Rs 0.8 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 1.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 1.85 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 0.6 crore on its fourth Monday, and around Rs 0.6 crore on its fourth Tuesday. With this, the film minted Rs 241.50 crore as of Tuesday in India.

The film had an overall 9.71 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Singham Again will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 27, 2024. BB3, on the other hand, is likely to release on OTT sometime in January 2025. Netflix has acquired the digital rights for streaming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, as per reports.