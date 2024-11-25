Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 24: Kartik Aaryan's film continues to draw audiences

Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is still attracting audiences to the theatres as the film is just a whisker away from the Rs 250 crore mark. The film is winning the box office fight against Ajay Devgn-starrer cop drama Singham Again so far.

The film raked in Rs 158.25 crore in its first week, Rs 58 crore in its second week, and Rs 23.35 crore in its third week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 further raked in Rs 1.4 crore on its third Friday, Rs 2.7 crore on its third Saturday, and around Rs 3.40 crore on its third Sunday. With this, the film's total India box office collections reached Rs 247.10 crore as of its 24th day.

The film had an overall 24.38 per cent theatrical occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the highest earning film featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 184.32 crore), Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety (Rs 108.95 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 94.09 crore), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 84.56 crore).

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again continues to lag behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the India box office. The film minted Rs 173 crore in its first week, Rs 47.5 crore in its second week, and Rs 15.65 crore in its third week.

Singham Again further raked in Rs 0.8 crore on its third Friday, Rs 1.5 crore on its third Saturday, and around Rs 1.90 crore on its third Sunday. With this, the film has raked in a total of Rs 240.35 crore as of its day 24.

The latest Ajay Devgn film logged an overall 22.33 per cent theatrical occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday.

Singham Again is the second highest earning film at the box office featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earned a total of Rs 277.75 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 focuses on a fraudster posing as an exorcist as he takes on a lucrative case at a haunted castle and unravels a sinister plot involving mischievous priests. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.2/10.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again focuses on Bajirao Singham and his team of officers as they undertake a perilous cross-border mission to rescue his wife Avni Singham from a formidable villain. The film has an IMDb rating of 6/10.