Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship tanks at box office as collection dips

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship box office day 4: The Vicky Kaushal-starrer horror film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship has tanked at the box office as the film managed to make only Rs 2.32 crore at the ticket windows on Monday. Vicky Kaushal Bhumi Pednekar starrer has made total Rs 18.68 crore so far.

The horror film made Rs 5.10 crore on its release day, Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.74 crore on Monday. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the buzz around the film wasn't strong enough at the weekend and thus, the drop in collections on Monday.

#Bhoot dips on Day 4... Trending wasn't strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: 18.68 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

In another tweet, Adarsh also compared the opening day collections of previous Vicky Kaushal films. These films included Uri (2019), Raazi (2018), Manmarziyaan (2018) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). Bhoot is yet to reach the level of Uri and Raazi when it comes to box office collections. The Dharma Productions bankrolled film has performed better at the box office on the opening weekend when it comes to Manmarziyaan and Raman Raghav 2.0.

The film is based on a real-life incident that took place in Mumbai. The film tells the story of a couple stranded on an abandoned ship on Juhu beach in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal's character is sent to investigate the matter and in the process, Kaushal's character experiences really scary incidents. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and also features Ashutosh Rana and Siddhant Kapoor in significant roles.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship collects Rs 16.36 crore in 3 days

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana does it again! Film makes Rs 32.66 crore