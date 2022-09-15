Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir-Alia film breaks Sooryavanshi’s record, inches closer to Rs 170 cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has broken the box office record of Akshay Kumar’s commercial potboiler Sooryavanshi as the film is now inching closer to the Rs 170 crore mark. Brahmastra is performing better than the Rohit Shetty directorial in several places such as East Punjab and Mysore circuits.

Sooryavanshi will continue to remain the highest grosser in Mumbai and CP Berar circuits after the pandemic since the film was a blockbuster hit in Maharashtra and Gujarat, entertainment portal Box Office India reported.

Coming to daily box office collections, Brahmastra collected in the range of Rs 10.35 crore to Rs 11.35 crore on Wednesday, taking the total numbers to almost Rs 161 crore. Of the total Rs 161 crore, around Rs 142 crore came from the Hindi belt whereas another Rs 19 crore came from South Indian markets. The film had an overall theatre occupancy of 13.63 per cent in Hindi belts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is offering Brahmastra tickets at just Rs 75 to moviegoers on September 23 to observe the National Cinema Day, to be held at over 4,000 screens. The National Cinema Day will be observed in cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MITRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, M2K, DELITE and several others.

To book tickets online, moviegoers can visit the website of nearest theatres (PVR, INOX) or can go to third-party apps like Paytm, BookMyShow and other websites.

The Ayan Mukerji directed film focuses on DJ Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who discovers that there are supernatural factors in play, dictating his life. He discovers the existence of astras, Brahmansh or individuals who wield these astras, and the Brahmastra, the most powerful of the astras, and the battle to control the Brahmastra. The film revolves around Shiva's realisation of his role in this grand scheme. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant roles.

Also read: Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 150 cr-mark

Also read: You can watch Brahmastra, other movies for Rs 75 on September 23: how to book tickets online