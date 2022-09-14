Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 150 cr-mark

Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva is smashing records at the box office as the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film collected anywhere between Rs 12.75 crore to Rs 13.75 crore on its fifth days since its release. With this, the film’s overall collection is estimated to stand at Rs 150.50 crore. This is the third movie with Ranbir in the lead role to cross the Rs 150 crore-mark after Sanju and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Out of the Rs 150 crore total, Brahmastra mopped up Rs 132.50 crore from Hindi whereas Rs 17.50 crore came from the south dubbed version. While the box office numbers seem to be extremely promising, there’s much more to be achieved when it comes to Brahmastra.

The latest Ranbir Kapoor film needs almost Rs 370 crore to break even at the box office. Disney, however, has picked up the satellite and digital rights of the film at around Rs 150 crore. Meanwhile, around 3.3 million tickets for the film have been sold via the BookMyShow platform and that has contributed to around 53 per cent of the box office collection for the film for the opening weekend.

It also had the fifth-biggest opening for any Bollywood film in the overseas markets after Padmavat ($11.50 million), Dhoom 3 ($10.30 million), Sultan ($9.60 million), Dilwale ($8.80 million) and Dangal ($8.70 million).

About Brahmastra

The film, first part of the Astraverse trilogy, released in theatres on September 9 and focuses on Shiva, a DJ, part of a larger scheme of things involving astras, Brahmansh or the group of individuals who wield these astras, and the most powerful astra -- Brahmastra -- that must be in control of the Brahmansh. The film focuses on Shiva as he discovers his role in this grand scheme.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant roles. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan who wields the Vanarastra. Brahmastra has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 450 crore.

