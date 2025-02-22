Chhaava box office collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal’s film storms past ₹300 cr, becomes year’s 1st blockbuster

scorecardresearch
Chhaava has become the first Indian film of 2025 to cross the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, setting a high bar for the year. More notably, it has outperformed the combined net box office collection of all other Hindi films released this year, which stand at approximately ₹194 crore. The film’s dominance signals a much-needed revival for Bollywood after a slow start to the year.

According to Sacnilk, Chhaava’s India net collection reached ₹228.69 crore on its eighth day (Friday, February 21), with a single-day contribution of ₹9.44 crore across all languages. The film has maintained a strong hold at the box office, despite the natural drop in collections post-opening weekend.

Here’s how Chhaava has performed day by day:

  • Day 1 (Friday): ₹31 crore
  • Day 2 (Saturday): ₹37 crore (+19.35%)
  • Day 3 (Sunday): ₹48.5 crore (+31.08%)
  • Day 4 (Monday): ₹24 crore (-50.52%)
  • Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹25.25 crore (+5.21%)
  • Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹32 crore (+26.73%)
  • Day 7 (Thursday): ₹21.5 crore (-32.81%)
  • Day 8 (Friday): ₹9.44 crore

With its current pace, Chhaava is set to become the first 2025 release to cross the ₹200 crore mark in India alone.

The film’s impact extends beyond its financial success. With several big-ticket releases failing to deliver, Chhaava has single-handedly boosted Bollywood’s box office momentum. It has also maintained an impressive 35% weekday occupancy rate, reflecting strong audience retention.

Adding to its achievements, Chhaava has now entered the top 10 highest ticket-selling films on BookMyShow, with 5 million tickets sold.

Chhaava marks another milestone in Vicky Kaushal’s career, potentially becoming his biggest hit. The actor now has four major box office successes:

  • Chhaava (2025) – Expected blockbuster, over ₹300 crore worldwide
  • Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) – Super blockbuster, ₹244 crore in India
  • Sanju (2018) – Super blockbuster, ₹334.57 crore in India
  • Raazi (2018) – Super hit, ₹122.39 crore in India

While Chhaava is still in theaters and its final verdict is yet to be determined, its performance suggests a landmark moment for Kaushal’s career.
 

Published on: Feb 22, 2025, 8:16 AM IST
