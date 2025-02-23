Chhaava dominates Day 9, beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Stree 2’s totals, eyes Rs 400 cr worldwide

Chhaava is racing toward the Rs 300 crore milestone in India, with its 9-day total estimated between Rs 294.31 crore and Rs 295.31 crore. Globally, the film has already amassed nearly Rs 350 crore and shows no signs of slowing down. With record-breaking growth, Chhaava is poised to enter the Rs 400 crore club in the coming days.

The film’s day 9 earnings were a remarkable Rs 44-46 crore, marking an 87-90% jump from the previous day's Rs 24.03 crore. At this pace, industry experts predict that Chhaava will surpass Rs 300 crore in India within 10 days, making it 2025’s first blockbuster.

Chhaava’s performance is setting new benchmarks. Last year’s Stree 2 took two weeks to hit Rs 441.4 crore domestically, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reached Rs 216 crore in the same period. Chhaava is moving at a faster pace, and analysts believe it will surpass these numbers even sooner.

The film's impact on the box office is drawing positive reactions from industry leaders. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Inox, noted that Chhaava has revitalized cinema halls after a sluggish January, with weekday occupancy remaining strong at 35%. NV Capital’s Nitin Menon stated that if the film continues this momentum, it will not only enter the Rs 300 crore club soon but also give a much-needed boost to Bollywood. Film trade expert Girish Johar highlighted Maharashtra as the key contributor, with Delhi multiplexes also showing strong numbers.

Several elements have contributed to Chhaava’s extraordinary box office run. The film’s powerful storytelling and emotional core have resonated with audiences across India. A patriotic, larger-than-life protagonist has struck a chord with viewers.

Chhaava blends action, drama, humor, and music, offering an all-in-one entertainment experience. The story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has attracted a strong regional audience, particularly in Maharashtra.



Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj has earned widespread acclaim. Timed around Shivaji Jayanti, the film benefitted from added cultural significance. Strong audience reactions have fueled post-release momentum. With no major releases in the coming weeks, Chhaava has a clear runway for continued success.