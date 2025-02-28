'Chhaava' box office collection day 14: Vicky Kaushal's film sees massive fall on 2nd Thursday, to cross ₹400 crore on Friday

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Chhaava has had the audiences hooked and booked at the domestic box office ever since its theatrical release. The film earned ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹116.5 crore in its first weekend, and ₹219.25 crore in its first week at the India box office.

The film further went onto mint ₹23.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹44 crore on its second Saturday, ₹40 crore on its second Sunday, ₹18 crore on its second Monday, ₹18.5 crore on its second Tuesday, and ₹23 crore on its second Wednesday.

Chhaava's daily business, however, saw a fall of 49.26 per cent on its 14th day as it made around ₹12 crore on its second Thursday. With this, the film's second week collection reached ₹179 crore and its overall India box office numbers stacked up to ₹398.25 crore.

With this, the film will cross the ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office on Friday. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the ₹500 crore milestone within just 12 days of its release.

The film had an overall occupancy of 18.58 per cent across its shows on Thursday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Chhaava's morning shows logged an occupancy of 10.56 per cent whereas its afternoon shows recorded a 16.96 per cent occupancy. The film's evening and night shows logged an occupancy of 19.79 per cent and 26.99 per cent, respectively.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant.

Chhaava focuses on the events following the death of Hindu king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the life of his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and the eventual death of Sambhaji Maharaj at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Santosh Juvekar in pivotal roles. Chhaava released in theatres worldwide on February 14 in Hindi.

Due to the massive box office success of its Hindi version, Maddock Films has decided to release the Telugu dubbed version of Chhaava in theatres from March 7 onwards.