'Chhaava' box office collection day 19: Despite further fall on Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal's film makes ₹472 crore in India

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Chhaava has had a robust run at the India box office despite a decline in its numbers on its third Tuesday. The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹219.25 crore in its first week, and ₹180.25 crore in its second week.

Chhaava further went onto rake in ₹13 crore on its third Friday, ₹22 crore on its third Saturday, ₹24.25 crore on its third Sunday, ₹7.75 crore on its third Monday, and around ₹5.50 crore on its third Tuesday. With this, the film's total collection reached ₹472 crore on its 19th day at the India box office.

The film has broken the records of Baahubali: The Beginning (₹421 crore), Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire (₹406.45 crore) and 2.0 (₹407 crore) so far. If Chhaava crosses the ₹500 crore mark, it will become the first Hindi film to achieve the milestone in 2025.

The film had an overall 9.82 per cent occupancy across its shows on Tuesday. Chhaava's morning shows had a 6.89 per cent occupancy whereas its afternoon shows had a 9.61 per cent occupancy, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's evening and night shows had an occupancy of 9.96 per cent and 12.81 per cent, respectively. The Vicky Kaushal-led biopic's Telugu version, however, is yet to hit theatres on March 7.

Commenting on the film's box office performance, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today: "Casual moviegoers might still opt for Chhaava in its later weeks, while frequent moviegoers will explore the new releases. The impact will depend on how compelling the upcoming films are."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. Chhaava focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the expansion of Hindavi Swaraj under his reign, and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Santosh Juvekar in significant roles. Chhaava released in theatres worldwide on February 14.