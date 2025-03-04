'Chhaava' box office collection day 18: Vicky Kaushal's film sees massive fall on 3rd Monday, may take more time to hit ₹500 crore

Vicky Kaushal-led biopic Chhaava has wowed the audience and taken trade pundits by surprise ever since its release. The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹116.5 crore on its first weekend, and ₹219.25 crore in its first week.

Chhaava further made ₹180.25 crore in its second week and went onto rake in ₹13 crore on its third Friday, ₹22 crore on its third Saturday, ₹24.25 crore on its third Sunday, and around ₹8.50 crore on its third Monday.

With this, the film's total collection stacked up to ₹467.25 crore at the India box office. At this rate, the film is likely to cross the ₹500 crore mark by its fourth Friday.

Chhaava's shows had an overall occupancy of 12.71 per cent on Monday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 7.67 per cent.

The film's afternoon and evening shows had an occupancy of 12.07 per cent and 13.81 per cent, respectively. Its night shows had an overall occupancy of 17.29 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film logged its highest occupancy in Pune (24.50 per cent), Chennai (20 per cent), and Mumbai (19 per cent) on Monday. Meanwhile, the film's Telugu version is yet to hit theatres on March 7.

Amid the film's stellar box office performance, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi called Mughal emperor Aurangzeb a "great administrator" and claimed that India was referred to as Sone Ki Chidiya (The Golden Bird) during his reign.

Shinde condemned Azmi's statement and said: "If you watch the movie Chhaava, you will get goosebumps. It showcases the bravery of Sambhaji Maharaj and the cruelty of Aurangzeb."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The film focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles. Chhaava released in theatres worldwide on February 14.