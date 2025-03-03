'Chhaava' box office collection day 17: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses ₹450 crore in India, eyes Baahubali 2's lifetime biz

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Chhaava has kept the audiences hooked and booked even after over 2 weeks of its theatrical release.

The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹116.5 crore in its first weekend, and ₹219.5 crore in its first week. Chhaava raked in ₹180.25 crore in its second week and further went onto mint ₹13 crore on its third Friday, ₹22 crore on its third Saturday, and around ₹25 crore on its third Sunday.

Related Articles

With this, the film's total collection stacked up at ₹459.50 crore as of its 17th day at the India box office. The film had an overall 37.04 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Its morning shows logged an overall occupancy of 28.95 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had a 43.85 per cent occupancy. The film's evening and night shows had an occupancy of 46.45 per cent and 28.90 per cent, respectively.

With this, Chhaava is now eyeing the lifetime box office collections of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. If the film fares well on weekdays, it is likely to cross the ₹500 crore mark in India by Wednesday.

Amid the Chhaava juggernaut at the box office, Sohum Shah's latest movie Crazxy saw some growth in its box office collection over the first weekend due to decent word of mouth.

The film made ₹1 crore on its first Friday, ₹1.35 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹1.50 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at ₹3.85 crore as of its first weekend.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Santosh Juvekar in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on February 14.