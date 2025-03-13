'Chhaava' box office collection day 27: Vicky Kaushal's film makes ₹535.55 crore in India. Will Holi propel it to ₹550 crore?

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Chhaava is continuing to attract audiences to the theatres, thanks to its solid storyline and performances. Despite performing well, the film's daily box office business has reached below ₹5 crore for the first time since its release.

The film has made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹116.5 crore in its first weekend, ₹219.25 crore in its first week, ₹180.25 crore in its second week, and ₹84.05 crore in its third week.

Related Articles

Chhaava further went onto rake in ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹16.75 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹10.75 crore on its fourth Sunday, ₹6 crore on its fourth Monday, ₹5 crore on its fourth Tuesday, and around ₹4.75 crore on its fourth Wednesday.

With this, the film's total collection reached ₹535.55 crore as of Wednesday at the India box office. Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹524.45 crore whereas its Telugu version made ₹11.1 crore.

The Holi festival is likely to propel the film to the ₹550 crore milestone in India. In terms of occupancy, the film's Telugu version is currently outperforming its Hindi version.

Chhaava had an overall 13.29 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows on March 12, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's morning and afternoon shows logged an occupancy of 12.47 per cent and 13.49 per cent, respectively.

Its evening shows had an occupancy of 13.06 per cent whereas its night shows logged an occupancy of 14.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the film had an overall 10.45 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Wednesday. The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 6.30 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had a 10.37 per cent occupancy.

The film's evening and night shows logged an occupancy of 10.95 per cent and 14.17 per cent, respectively.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the Maratha empire's fierce battle against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles. The film's Hindi version hit theatres on February 14 whereas its Telugu version released on March 7.