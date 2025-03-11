'Chhaava' box office collection day 25: Days after crossing ₹500 crore in India, Vicky Kaushal's film sees drop in daily biz on 4th Monday

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has kept the audiences enthralled at the silver screens ever since its theatrical release. The film, however, saw a dip in its daily collections on its fourth Monday.

The latest Vicky Kaushal film collected ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹219.25 crore in its first week, ₹180.25 crore in its second week, and ₹84.05 crore in its third week.

Chhaava further went onto rake in ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹16.75 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹10.75 crore on its fourth Sunday, and around ₹6.25 crore on its fourth Monday.

With this, the film minted a total of ₹526.05 crore as of its 25th day at the India box office. The film took 23 days to cross the ₹500 crore milestone in India and top the worldwide collections of Gadar 2.

Commenting on the film's fourth weekend box office numbers, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "Chhaava continues to set new benchmarks, delivering the second-highest *Weekend 4* total. Pushpa 2 (Hindi): ₹30 crore; Chhaava: ₹28.43 crore; Stree 2: ₹25.01 crore."

Chhaava had an overall occupancy of 9.98 per cent across all its shows on Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's morning shows recorded an occupancy of 9.59 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an occupancy of 10.61 per cent.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant.

Chhaava focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, his endeavours to expand the Hindavi Swaraj all over India, and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles.

While the film's Hindi version hit theatres on February 14, its Telugu version released across 550 screens on March 7.