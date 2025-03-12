'Chhaava' box office collection day 26: Despite further fall on 4th Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal's film makes ₹530.95 crore in India

Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Chhaava has had a phenomenal run at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has done exceptionally well, thanks to the overwhelmingly positive reviews and glowing praise of Vicky Kaushal's latest movie.

The film made ₹219.25 crore in its first week, ₹180.25 crore in its second week, and ₹84.05 crore in its third week.

Chhaava further went onto mint ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹16.75 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹6 crore on its fourth Monday, and around ₹5.15 crore on its fourth Tuesday. With this, the film's total collections stacked up to ₹530.95 crore as of March 11 at the India box office.

With this, Chhaava has smashed the likes of Animal (₹502.98 crore), Baahubali 2 Hindi (₹510.99 crore), and Gadar 2 (₹525.7 crore).

At the Indian box office, the Vicky Kaushal-led biopic was the first film of 2025 to cross ₹500 crore. The film is also the fourth-fastest to reach the milestone in Hindi after Pushpa 2 (11 days), Jawan (18 days), and Stree 2 (22 days).

Vicky Kaushal's film had an overall 10.84 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows and an overall 15.12 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows on Tuesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Chhaava's Hindi shows had an occupancy of 7.03 per cent in the morning, 10.54 per cent in the afternoon, 10.85 per cent in the evening, and 14.95 per cent in the night.

The film's Telugu shows had an occupancy of 14.40 per cent in the morning, 15.28 per cent in the afternoon, 15.02 per cent in the evening, and 15.79 per cent in the night.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battle against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and DIvya Dutta in significant roles. The film's Hindi version hit theatres on February 14 whereas its Telugu version released on March 7.