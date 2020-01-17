Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 7: Deepika Padukone's film shows no sign of growth; remains steady at Rs 26 crore

Chhapaak box office collection: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's much-anticipated film Chhapaak, which hit the theaters on January 10, has received a mild response from the moviegoers. The critically-acclaimed film minted Rs 26 crore (approx) in its first week. Chhapaak, which was made on an estimated budget of Rs 30 crore, is at least set to recover its production budget.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs 4.77 crore on its first day at the box office. However, the film's collection saw some spike on Saturday and Sunday (Day 2 and Day 3), with earnings of Rs 6.90 crore and Rs 7.35 crore respectively. During weekdays, the box office collections of Chhapaak witnessed a huge decline. The total earnings of Chhappak from Monday to Thursday stood roughly at Rs 7.5 crore.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. In the film, Padukone portrays an acid attack survivor, Malti. In the film, actor Vikrant Massey has portrayed the role of a social activist, Amol.

Chhapaak was released alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unung Warrior. Ajay starrer film is way ahead of Deepika's film. Film Tanhaji has amassed Rs 116 crore (approximately) in seven days. Tanhaji was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

This week Chhapaak will be clashing with Jai Mummy Di starring starring Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. Although the film has two veteran actresses, it is unlikely to impact Chhapaak's business at the ticket window. However, Chaapaak, in itself is likely to fade away in its second week, due to poor performance in the first week.

