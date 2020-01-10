Chhapaak box office prediction Day 1: Deepika Padukone's film to have a decent opening at the ticket window

Chhapaak box office prediction: Deepika Padukone much-hyped film Chhapaak will hit the screens on Friday, January 10. Helmed by Raazi-famed Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the true story of Delhi-based acid-attack survivor, named Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi was attacked with acid by a stalker when she was 15-years-old. Subsequently, she founded the 'Stop Acid Sale' campaign and received the International Women of Courage award in 2014.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as Laxmi's real-life partner and social activist Alok Dixit.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh has called Chhapaak a 'powerful' film. "Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed...Gut-wrenching, yet empowering," he tweeted. Adarsh also lauded Meghna Gulzar's direction, the film's sensitive writing and Deepika's performance.



#OneWordReview...#Chhapaak: POWERFUL.

Rating:

Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed... Gut-wrenching, yet empowering... Aces: Sensitive writing. Skilled direction. Masterful performances... Take a bow, #Deepika and #MeghnaGulzar. #ChhapaakReview pic.twitter.com/LyDUkFtrvq taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2020 Chahapaak has grabbed a lot of attention on social media after Deepika showed her solidarity with JNU students who were attacked by a mob on January 5. This prompted praise for her 'quiet grace' and 'courage' as well as a barrage of criticism with demands that her film be boycotted. It is difficult to say whether her silent protest would be a positive or a negative impact on the film, but being a mid-range movie, Chhapaak might do decent business on its first day at the box office. Trade analysts say the film would earn roughly between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore on its opening day. Chhapaak is clashing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior which will also release on Friday. While Tanhaji is a period-drama, which has a Marathi touch to it, Chhapaak has an edge over it, at least in the northern-belt, like Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Delhi and Punjab circuits. Meanwhile, Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The chief ministers of the two Congress-ruled states made the announcement on Twitter. "Deepika Padukone's film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh". "This film which spreads a positive message regarding the treatment of acid-attack victims in the society, tells the story of their courage, struggle and their passion for life and aims to bring a change in the society's mentality on the same," he added.

10 ,

1/2 Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020 - , , ,

2/2 Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also appealed to people to watch the movie along with their families.

"The state government has decided to make Hindi film 'Chhapaak' tax free in Chhattisgarh. The film spreads awareness among people against heinous crime like acid attack on women in society. You all should go to watch the movie along with your families and become aware, as well as spread the awareness," Baghel tweeted.