Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 5: Sushant Rajput's film dominates box office; crosses Rs 50-cr mark

Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Chhichhore, directed by Dangal-famed Nitesh Tiwari, has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office market on Day 5. The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, has done a total box office business of Rs 54.13 crore in five days. Released on September 6, Chhichhore witnessed a huge footfall on Tuesday (Day 5), thanks to Muharram holiday, and the film raked in Rs 10.05 crore, reported film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: 54.13 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2019

Since its release, the college-drama has witnessed gradual growth. The film opened with Rs 7.32 crore on Friday, raking in total Rs 35.98 crore in the weekend.

The weekend collection of Chhichhore, was, however, lower than Sushant's previous 2016-release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which collected Rs 66 crore in its first weekend. But Chhichhore has performed better than Sushant's last film Kedarnath, which earned Rs 27.75 crore in its first weekend.

On Monday, the film's earnings surged to Rs 44.08 crore. Overseas, Chhichhore has raked in Rs 10 crore, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 62.93 crore.

Chhichhore box office collection:

Day 1(Opening day): Rs 7.32 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 16.41 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 35.98 crore

Day 4( Monday): Rs 8.10 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 10.05 crore

Lifetime collection: Rs 54.13 crore

Chhichhore, which is made on an estimated budget of Rs 62.33 crore, is produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It narrates the story of seven friends who reunite after several years. It also stars, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

Chhichhore was released a week after the release of Shraddha Kapoor's another big film, Saaho (released on August 30). In Saaho, she is starring opposite Telugu film star Prabhas. The multilingual film has collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide so far.

Also read: Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 4: Sushant Singh, Shraddha Kapoor's film inches towards Rs 50 crore

Also read: Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 3: Sushant Singh, Shraddha Kapoor's film takes massive jump on Sunday