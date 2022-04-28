CinemaCon releases 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' footage; check details

The first footage of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was screened at CinemaCon. The sequel will be without the star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.

The released footage featured Nakia (Lupita Nyong'O), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) standing armed on the front lines of a major battle, tweeted Fandango's Erik Davis. Shuri is the genius younger sister of the late T'Challa/Black Panther. Okoye, is a fierce warrior and general of Wakanda's formidable Dora Milaje.

Disney is showing almost 70 minutes of footage from the upcoming slate. The #BlackPantherWakandaForever footage included a great shot of Nakia, Shuri & Okoye all on the front line of what looked like a major battle approaching. Kevin Feige on stage now! Marvel up first pic.twitter.com/mebLzvPYlr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Shuri and Okoye also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and returned in Avengers: Endgame for the climactic film's epic final battle.

Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett will return with their respective roles. Dominique Thorne will debut as Riri Williams or Ironheart, a young tech genius who invents a suit of armour that rivals Tony Stark’s.

Boseman who played Black Panther died at the age of 43 in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The South Carolina native was already a star when he was cast in the role of T’Challa or Black Panther. According to reports the sequel is set to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and its people in the absence of the iconic King T'Challa.

First footage of Avatar: The Way of Water was also released at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “Each sequel will play out as a standalone movie," Davis quoted in his recent tweet.

JUST IN: Avatar 2 is called Avatar: The Way of Water. The first footage was STUNNING. The footage we just watched will play only in theaters with #DoctorStrange next week. A week later it will be online.#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/ytDy6tnvrz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Also Read: Joe Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Japan next month: White House

Also Read: Who is Vijaya Gadde, Twitter executive abused online after Elon Musk’s tweet