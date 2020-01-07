Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Salman's film makes double century; his 8th film to do so in decade

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, according to the official twitter handle of Salman Khan Films (SKF). This is Salman Khan's eighth film to achieve this feat in the past one decade. The film's domestic collection is close to Rs 150 crore mark. The action-flick collected Rs 2.50 crore nett in its third weekend. The Salman Khan's film, which was dubbed in three South Indian languages and also did not fare well, collected under Rs 5 crore till now. This is half of what War earned from its dubbed versions.

Here's a list of Salman Khan's films which have crossed Rs 200 crore mark since 2010:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 210.16 crore

Rs 210.16 crore Bharat: Rs 211.07 crore

Rs 211.07 crore Kick: Rs 231.85 crore

Rs 231.85 crore Bodyguard: Rs 234 crore approx

Rs 234 crore approx Sultan: Rs 300.45 crore

Rs 300.45 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan : Rs 320.34 crore

: Rs 320.34 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339.16 crore

Dabangg 3 has remained below-average at the box office. The film's box office business was largely got affected due to numerous protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Besides, film Good Newwz, which stars Akshay Kumar, Dijjeet Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani has also affected the growth of Dabangg 3. Good Newwz, has earned roughly Rs 164 crore in 11 days. It is highly unlikely that its collection will grow further as Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak are set to be released this Friday.

