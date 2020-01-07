Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Salman's film makes double century; his 8th film to do so in decade

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, according to the official twitter handle of Salman Khan Films (SKF). This is Salman Khan's eighth film to achieve this feat in the past one decade. The film's domestic collection is close to Rs 150 crore mark. The action-flick collected Rs 2.50 crore nett in its third weekend. The Salman Khan's film, which was dubbed in three South Indian languages and also did not fare well, collected under Rs 5 crore till now. This is half of what War earned from its dubbed versions.
200 Crores and counting. Thank you for loving #Dabangg3 with all your heart!Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) January 6, 2020
Here's a list of Salman Khan's films which have crossed Rs 200 crore mark since 2010:
Besides, film Good Newwz, which stars Akshay Kumar, Dijjeet Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani has also affected the growth of Dabangg 3. Good Newwz, has earned roughly Rs 164 crore in 11 days. It is highly unlikely that its collection will grow further as Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak are set to be released this Friday.
