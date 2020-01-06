Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan's film likely to go off the silver screen soon

The Salman Khan starrer masala action flick Dabangg 3 is finding it difficult to survive at the box office. The film's poor performance can be attributed to the anti-CAA protests that rocked the nation and the same old formula that movie follows very loyally. After protests were under control, this movie faced tough competition from the Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz, which was released on December 27.

Dabangg 3 has touched the Rs 150-crore mark in two weeks. While the Rs 150 crore mark points towards great box office numbers, considering Salman Khan's popularity and huge fan following these numbers don't seem much.

This week is also expected to be tough as the Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Tanhaji-the Unsung Warrior is all set to hit the screens this Friday, along with the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. With the release of these two movies, coupled with Good Newwz getting housefull shows in multiplexes, Dabangg 3 is likely to lose the limited single screens as well.

