'Deva' box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor's cop drama makes less than ₹10 crore on day 1, lags behind Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

Deva, the latest cop drama featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, has failed to make an impact on its opening day at the domestic box office. The film logged a dismal opening at the box office due to poor performance in mass circuits despite urban centres logging decent occupancy.

Deva made less than ₹10 crore on its opening day in India. The film collected a total of ₹5.5 crore on its day 1 at the domestic box office and logged an overall 10.24 per cent occupancy on its first Friday. This is lower than the opening day collections of the Varun Dhawan-led actioner Baby John.

Baby John raked in ₹11.25 crore on its opening day and went onto become a disaster as it couldn't even recover its budget at the box office. The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 5.87 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an occupancy of 9.18 per cent.



Its evening shows logged a theatrical occupancy of 9.77 per cent while its

night shows reported an occupancy of 16.15 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Deva is likely to see some boost in its India box office business over the first weekend.

The film opened to largely underwhelming reviews at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "disappointing" and said: "Engaging in parts with some brilliantly executed sequences... Lengthy first half, uneven, slow-paced second half... Inconsistent writing is a flaw... Shahid Kapoor is outstanding, among his best works."

"One of the most disappointing movies of the year. Mumbai Police was a decent thriller and Prithviraj's acting made it an excellent watch. Here, Shahid Kapoor fails to match half of Prithvi's acting skill, making the movie look dull," a user said.

Directed by Rosshan Andrews, Deva is the official remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police with some changes to the climax. Besides Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav More in pivotal roles.

The film released in theatres on January 31 in Hindi.