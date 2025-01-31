'Doglapan le duba': Netizens mock ex-Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover on hosting gig in 'Rise and Fall'

Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is all set to entertain viewers as the host of the reality show Rise and Fall. The reality show will be aired on MX Player and will feature 16 contestants who battle it out for power in a divided house.

Sounds similar to Bigg Boss, right? But it isn't. As per the teaser, the series focuses on a building divided in 2 sections -- powerful and rich people in the top section and the poor in the bottom.

Soon after the teaser of the show came out, netizens were quick to share their takes regarding the same. Most social media users mocked Grover for his hosting gig whereas others said that the way he has transitioned himself is impressive.

"The downfall is unreal. Never thought that a smart entrepreneur like him will take the influencer route. Doglapan lee duba ashneer bhai (sic)!" a user said.

"Basically, he never got back to being an entrepreneur. His journey from Shark to Nemo is saddening," a second user said.

"This guy comes up with something every shark tank season! No one remembers him once the season ends," a third user noted.

"He is probably making more clean money than being a businessman, and doesn't have the pressure of managing a business and dealing with investors. He has already made his bag, he doesn't need to work as hard anymore," another user commented.

"His goal was to earn money... And the way he transitioned himself that's impressive... He said he never earned as much as money being a influencer," yet another user said.

The show hosted by Grover is an Indian adaptation of the UK reality TV show format Rise and Fall. The reality TV show features contestants from different sections of the society in an iconic skyscraper, who are split into two groups -- Rulers and Workers.

Rulers hold power for making decisions that impact the lives of the workers living in the harsh conditions of the basement. The workers strive to earn money and curry favours with those in the top. The cash prize begins at zero and builds if the Workers successfully complete the work shift tasks supervised by the Rulers.