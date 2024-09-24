'Devara: Part 1' advance booking day 1: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 8 crore in India, CBN govt hikes ticket rates

Devara: Part-1, the epic action saga featuring Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has opened to a great response in its advance bookings for the first day shows. The film has sold tickets worth Rs 7.96 crore so far for its first day shows.

Tickets across 1,187 shows worth Rs 5.19 crore were sold in Andhra Pradesh whereas in Telangana, tickets across 25 shows worth Rs 11.58 lakh were sold. In Karnataka, tickets sales across 451 shows stood at a total Rs 2.36 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Devara's advance booking sales stood at Rs 28.12 lakh in Tamil Nadu and Rs 1.03 lakh in Uttarakhand. Devara is likely to see a further boost in its advance bookings as the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government has hiked the ticket prices in the state.

The state government said that multiplexes could increase the ticket prices by Rs 135 whereas the upper-class tickets could be increased by Rs 110 more and lower-class tickets can be raised by Rs 60. This, however, is not the only benefit for Jr NTR's Devara.

The Chandrababu Naidu government has also allowed the screening of 6 special shows of the film on the release day beginning at midnight. The remaining five shows will start from the second day.

Soon after this, Jr NTR took to X to thank his uncle and Andhra Pradesh CM as well as Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for sanctioning 6 shows of the film per day and for the revised prices.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable CM, Sri @NCBN garu, and Honourable Deputy CM, Sri @PawanKalyan garu of the Andhra Pradesh government for passing the new G.O. for the #Devara release and for your continued support of Telugu cinema. I'm also thankful to Cinematography Minister, Sri @kanduladurgesh garu," Jr NTR's post on X read.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film focuses on Devara, a fearless man from a coastal region who undergoes trials and tribulations to safeguard the lives of his people, while his brother Bhaira conspires against him.

The film not only features Jr NTR in a double role but also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu film industry. Devara: Part 1 is also the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr NTR after the 2016 superhit film Janatha Garage.

The film features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in significant roles. The epic action saga is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on September 27.