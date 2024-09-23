'Stree 2' box office collection day 39: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 600 crore in India ahead of Jr NTR-led Devara's release

Stree 2, the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy, has went from milestone to milestone ever since its release at the domestic box office. The film not only made the audience laugh their heads off but also took the trade pundits by surprise.

The latest Rajkummar Rao film made a total of Rs 307.80 crore in its first week including Wednesday previews, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, Rs 72.83 crore in its third week, Rs 37.75 crore in its fourth week, and Rs 25.72 crore in its fifth week.

Stree 2 went onto rake in Rs 5.20 crore on its sixth Friday, Rs 3.80 crore on its sixth Saturday, and Rs 5.32 crore on its sixth Sunday, taking the total sixth weekend numbers to Rs 14.32 crore. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 604.22 crore.

Commenting on the film's box office performance, veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "It would be premature to predict the *lifetime biz* of Stree 2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week."

The film has crossed the Rs 600 crore days ahead of the release of Jr NTR-led epic action saga Devara: Part 1. The upcoming Jr NTR film has seen decent advance booking for its first day shows so far.

Devara sold a total of 27,024 tickets worth Rs 77.74 lakh excluding block seats and Rs 1.42 crore including block seats as of Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film, also known as NTR30, also features Jr NTR in a double role. Furthermore, the film marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu film industry.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree. The film follows Vicky and his group of friends as they embark on a mission to rid the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's terror.

The horror comedy features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on August 15 this year along with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.