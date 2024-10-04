'Devara: Part 1' box office collection week 1: Jr NTR's RRR follow-up remains behind Prabhas' 'Salaar' in India, logs Rs 365.89 crore worldwide

Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer epic action saga, saw its first major drop at the Indian box office on its first Thursday. The film's daily collections dropped below Rs 10 crore for the first time on its day 7, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Devara raked in Rs 82.5 crore on its day 1, Rs 38.2 crore on its day 2, Rs 39.9 crore on its day 3, Rs 12.75 crore on its day 4, Rs 14 crore on its day 5, Rs 21 crore on its day 6, and around Rs 7.25 crore on its day 7. The film's total India box office collections reached Rs 215.6 crore in its first week at the box office.

With this, Devara continues to remain behind Prabhas-led Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 at the domestic box office. Salaar made a total of Rs 308 crore at the end of its first week.

Of this, the film's Telugu version made Rs 186.05 crore whereas its Hindi version made Rs 92.5 crore. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions made Rs 15.2 crore, Rs 9.65 crore and Rs 4.6 crore, respectively.

At the worldwide box office, Devara: Part 1 has raked in the second highest week 1 total in Jr NTR's career after RRR. "This weekend will decide the lifetime projection of Devara," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Jr NTR's RRR follow-up raked in Rs 154.36 crore on its opening day, Rs 61.24 crore on its day 2, Rs 63.51 crore on its day 3, Rs 24.70 crore on its day 4, Rs 19.16 crore on its day 5, Rs 30.27 crore on its day 6, and Rs 12.65 crore on its day 7. With this, the film collected Rs 365.89 crore at the end of its week 1 at the worldwide box office.

Day 3 -… pic.twitter.com/S0uLBJFg1j — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 4, 2024

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is centered around a fearless man from a coastal region who embarks on a dangerous journey to save his loved ones.

The film features Jr NTR in a double role as the father and the son. Devara: Part 1 also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Shine Tom Chacko and Shruti Marathe in key roles.