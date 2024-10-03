'Devara: Part 1' worldwide box office collection day 6: Jr NTR's film crosses Rs 350 crore, eyes Vikram's lifetime global biz

Devara: Part 1, the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer epic action saga, saw a growth in its worldwide box office collections on its first Wednesday. The growth in its box office collections can be attributed to the Gandhi Jayanti 2024 holiday.

Within 6 days of its release, Devara has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Jr NTR's latest film made Rs 154.36 crore on its opening day, Rs 61.24 crore on its day 2, Rs 63.51 crore on its day 3, Rs 24.70 crore on its day 4, Rs 19.16 crore on its day 5, and Rs 30.27 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total worldwide box office collections reached to Rs 353.24 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Devara is now eyeing the lifetime box office business of Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram.

During 13 weeks of its box office run, the film made Rs 414.43 crore globally, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Vikram was an all-time blockbuster and was among the highest grossing Tamil films of 2022.

Commenting on the boost in film's business due to Gandhi Jayanti, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "BIZ JUMPS ON WEDNESDAY... A national holiday can significantly impact box office numbers, provided the film has merits... The Jr NTR-starrer Devara makes a big splash on Wednesday, capitalising on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, further solidifying its status."

He further said that the film's numbers might see a slight decline on Thursday but is likely to pick up at the ticket counters from Friday evening.

Devara's Hindi version made Rs 7.95 crore on its opening day, Rs 9.50 crore on its day 2, Rs 12.07 crore on its day 3, Rs 4.40 crore on its day 4, Rs 4.80 crore on its day 5, and Rs 7.15 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's Hindi version raked in Rs 45.87 crore as of its first Wednesday.

Helmed by popular Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film focuses on Devara, a fearless man hailing from a coastal region, who embarks on a precarious journey to save his loved ones. The film features Jr NTR in a double role.

Devara: Part 1 also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu film industry. Besides this, the film also features actors like Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Shruti Marathe and Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles.

Devara released in theatres worldwide on September 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.