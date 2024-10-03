'Devara: Part 1' box office collection day 6: Jr NTR's film crosses Rs 200 crore in India, eyes Thalapathy Vijay-led GOAT's lifetime biz

Telugu superstar Jr NTR's RRR follow-up Devara: Part 1 has had quite the run at the domestic box office so far. The film's India box office numbers grew on Wednesday due to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 6 days of its release at the India box office.

The latest Jr NTR film collected Rs 82.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 38.2 crore on its day 2, Rs 39.9 crore on its day 3, Rs 12.75 crore on its day 4, Rs 14 crore on its day 5, and around Rs 20.50 crore on its day 6. Devara's total India box office collection reached Rs 207.85 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, JR NTR's latest outing at the ticket counters is now eyeing the lifetime India box office business of Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time or GOAT.

The Greatest of All Time is Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film before the Tamil superstar's foray into politics. The film raked in Rs 249.75 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office. Meanwhile, the film has crossed $5.4 million in North America and is now eyeing the $6 million-mark, as per distributor Prathyangira Cinemas.

These numbers for Devara are not surprising as the film opened to mixed reviews at the box office. Jr NTR fans absolutely loved the Telugu superstar's performance in the film as well as its action sequences. Other moviegoers, however, were left disappointed due to the predictable second-half.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film features Jr NTR in a double role. Devara is set in the 1980s-90s and focuses on a fearless man who sets out on a perilous journey to ensure the safety and wellbeing of his loved ones.

Devara: Part 1 has an IMDb rating of 6.6/10. Besides Jr NTR, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma and Prakash Raj in key roles. Devara: Part 1 released in theatres worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 27.