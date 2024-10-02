'Devara' box office day 5: Jr NTR film's Hindi version eyes Rs 45-50 cr in week 1, may benefit from Gandhi Jayanti holiday

Devara: Part 1, the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer epic action saga, is on a roll at the domestic box office. The film has surprised film critics and trade pundits alike, especially on its first Tuesday at the box office.

Devara's Hindi version saw an upward trend in its box office numbers from Tuesday evening. The film is likely to see a further boost in its domestic box office collections on account of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Wednesday.

"BIZ GROWS ON TUESDAY... As anticipated, the Jr NTR-fronted Devara saw a noticeable upward trend in numbers starting Tuesday evening... With today's national holiday, further growth is expected," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

As per Adarsh, the film's Hindi version raked in Rs 7.95 crore on its opening day, Rs 9.50 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 12.07 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 4.40 crore on its first Monday, and Rs 4.80 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, Devara: Part 1's Hindi version minted Rs 38.72 crore as of its first Tuesday at the domestic box office. Given these numbers, the film's Hindi version is expected to collect anywhere between Rs 45 crore to Rs 50 crore in its first week, Adarsh mentioned.

The veteran film critic and trade analyst said that these numbers are stellar for Devara, given limited pre-release buzz around the film and slow start for its Hindi version. In terms of its overall India box office numbers, the film will soon cross the Rs 200 crore mark.

Furthermore, the film is eyeing the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office at the end of its first week. Jr NTR's RRR follow-up has maintained a decent hold at the global box office so far.

The epic action film collected Rs 154.36 crore on its opening day, Rs 61.24 crore on its day 2, Rs 63.51 crore on its day 3, Rs 24.70 crore on its day 4, and Rs 19.16 crore on its day 5. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collections reached Rs 322.97 crore as of its first Tuesday, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Jr NTR in a double role and is the second collaboration between the popular Telugu filmmaker and the superstar.

It also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu film industry. Devara hit theatres worldwide on September 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.