'Devara' worldwide collection day 4: Jr NTR's film tops Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu', eyes Rs 350 crore

Devara: Part 1, Telugu superstar Jr NTR's outing at the box office after SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, has fared decently at the global box office ever since its release. The film has crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone globally and now has its sights firmly set on the Rs 350 crore mark.

Related Articles

The film mopped up Rs 154.36 crore on its opening day, Rs 61.24 crore on its day 2, Rs 63.51 crore on its day 3, and Rs 24.70 crore on its day 4. Within 4 days of its release, the film collected Rs 303.81 crore at the worldwide box office.

"Next destination for the movie would be around Rs 400 crore," as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. With this, Devara has topped the lifetime worldwide box office collections of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Varisu raked in a total of Rs 297.55 crore during its 6-week-long run at the worldwide box office.

Devara: Part 1 also has the distinction of being the second Jr NTR film to enter the Rs 300 crore club globally. The film opened at the second spot at the worldwide box office, as per Comscore data.

The epic action saga was behind The Wild Robot but ahead of the likes of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Transformers One.

Devara earned $32.9 million in its opening weekend whereas The Wild Robot raked in $44 million and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice minted $29 million. Transformers One was the fourth biggest opener at the worldwide box office, with worldwide collections of $29 million in its opening weekend.

Back home, the film saw a massive drop in its box office collections on its first Monday. Jr NTR's RRR follow-up saw a drop of more than 68 per cent in its India collections. The film made Rs 82.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 38.2 crore on its day 2, and Rs 39.9 crore on its day 3.

The film went onto rake in Rs 12.5 crore on its first Monday, taking its total India collections to Rs 173.1 crore as of its day 4, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Helmed by popular Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 features Jr NTR in a double role. Besides Jr NTR, it also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal role.

It is the second collaboration between Siva and Jr NTR after the 2016 film Janatha Garage, which also featured Mohanlal in a pivotal role.