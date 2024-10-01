'Devara: Part 1' box office collection day 4: Jr NTR's latest film hit by Monday blues, sees 68% dip in India

Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR's latest film, has witnessed a major fall in its box office collections on its first Monday after witnessing a robust streak at the domestic ticket counters in its opening weekend. The film saw a fall of more than 68 per cent in its India box office collections on Monday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Related Articles

Devara made Rs 82.5 crore on its opening day and went to make Rs 38.2 crore on its day 2, signalling a fall of 53.70 per cent. The film then recovered slightly to collect Rs 39.9 crore on its day 3.

On its first Monday, the film saw a fall of 68.67 per cent as it could rake in only Rs 12.5 crore. With this, the film's total India collection reached Rs 173.1 crore as of its day 4 at the India box office.

Of this, the film's Telugu version made Rs 136.5 crore, its Hindi version Rs 31 crore, and its Tamil version minted Rs 3.45 crore. The film's Kannada version collected Rs 1.15 crore whereas its Malayalam version raked in Rs 1 crore, as per Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the Rs 250-crore mark as of its first Sunday. Devara: Part 1 raked in Rs 154.36 crore on its day 1, Rs 61.24 crore on its day 2, and Rs 63.51 crore on its day 3.

With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection on its first 3 days reached Rs 279.11 crore, as per film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Jr NTR in a double role as father and son. The film follows Devara, a man hailing from a coastal area, who sets out on a dangerous journey to ensure the safety of his people. The film is set in 1980s-90s.

Devara: Part 1 also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shruti Marathe, and Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on September 27 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.