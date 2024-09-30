'Devara' box office collection day 3: Jr NTR film makes Rs 40.3 crore on Sunday, eyes Rs 200 crore in India

Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR's latest film after the blockbuster RRR, is all the rage at the domestic box office. The film has proven Jr NTR's potential at the ticket counters and is now on course to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark in India.

The epic action saga raked in Rs 82.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 38.2 crore on its second day, and Rs 40.3 crore on its third day at the box office. With this, the film minted a total of Rs 161 crore at the domestic box office.

According to Sacnilk, the film's Telugu shows secured Rs 128.45 crore, followed by its Hindi (Rs 27.5 crore) and Tamil shows (Rs 3.1 crore), respectively. Devara's Kannada and Malayalam versions, on the other hand, collected a total of Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 0.9 crore.

The latest Jr NTR film had an overall 65.35 per cent occupancy in its Telugu shows whereas its Hindi shows had an overall 28.62 per cent occupancy on Sunday. The film's Tamil shows had an overall 32.38 per cent occupancy and an overall 31.55 per cent occupancy was recorded in its Kannada shows.

Commenting on the film's Hindi box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "If Devara maintains its momentum on the make-or-break Monday as well as on Tuesday, both working days, it could be well on its way tp becoming a success in the Hindi version."

He added that the film could benefit from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2 and achieve an impressive week 1 total.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is set in a coastal backdrop and focuses on a conflict of power, betrayal and revenge. The film features Jr NTR in a double role as Devara and Varadha and Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira, a wrestling master whose power is challenged by Devara.

The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka and others. The soundtrack album and the background score of the film are composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Devara released in theatres worldwide on September 27.