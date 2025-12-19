'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh-led film crosses ₹700 crore globally; tops 'Gadar 2', 'Baahubali'

Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar is on a roll at the global box office in its second week at the theatres. The film has crossed the ₹700 crore mark globally within its first two weeks. At the end of its 14th day, Dhurandhar made ₹702 crore at the worldwide box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the spy thriller has topped the lifetime worldwide collection of Gadar 2 (₹686 crore), Baahubali (₹650 crore), Sultan (₹627.82 crore), 2.0 (₹691 crore), and Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 (₹617.75 crore). It is also the third Ranveer Singh film to cross the $10 million milestone at the North American box office after Padmaavat and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Back home, the film has topped the ₹450 crore mark as of its second Thursday.

Dhurandhar made ₹207.25 crore in its first week at the domestic box office and went on to rake in ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, ₹58 crore on its second Sunday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹25.5 crore on its second Wednesday, and around ₹23 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, Dhurandhar has ₹460.25 crore so far and has topped the lifetime numbers of KGF: Chapter 2 (₹435.33 crore), Dangal (₹374.43 crore), Sanju (₹342.57 crore), and PK (₹340.8 crore).

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller is now headed to breach the lifetime India earnings of Salaar: Ceasefire - Part 1 (₹487.75 crore), Animal (₹502.98 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹510.99 crore), Stree 2 (₹597.99 crore), and Chhaava (₹585.7 crore).

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios, the film focuses on a spy who has been tasked to infiltrate the deadly Lyari gangs of Karachi. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in significant roles.