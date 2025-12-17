Business Today
'Dhurandhar' worldwide collection: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller beats Jailer, Leo globally. ₹700 crore next?

Back home, the film has already crossed the ₹400 crore milestone at the Indian ticket counters. 

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 17, 2025 1:14 PM IST
Dhurandhar, the spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, has taken the global box office by storm. The film has crossed the ₹600 crore mark at the ticket counters worldwide. 

As of its first 12 days, Dhurandhar has made a total of ₹634 crore worldwide. With this, the film has topped the lifetime worldwide box office business of Padmaavat (₹585 crore), Leo (₹605 crore), Jailer (₹607 crore), and Sultan (₹622 crore).

The film is soon set to cross the ₹700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Back home, the film has already crossed the ₹400 crore milestone at the Indian ticket counters. 

Dhurandhar made a total of ₹207.25 crore in its first week at the domestic box office. It further went on to make ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, ₹58 crore on its second Sunday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, and ₹30.5 crore on its second Tuesday, taking its total earnings to ₹411.75 crore. 

The movie is headed towards crossing the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office soon. For its second Wednesday, the film sold 3.34 lakh tickets before the first shows began, amounting to ₹8.67 crore through advance booking. 

Of the total 3.34 lakh tickets sold, PVR Inox and Cinepolis contributed a sale of 1.64 lakh tickets through pre-sales, including a sale of around 82,000 tickets from PVR properties, 54,000 tickets from Inox, and 28,000 from Cinepolis. 

Considering the pre-sales, the film is likely to earn anywhere between ₹28-30 crore in terms of net box office collection, beating Chhaava's second Wednesday numbers (₹25.02 crore). 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari in Karachi. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles. 

Dhurandhar's sequel, which concludes the story, will release on March 12, 2026. 

Published on: Dec 17, 2025 1:12 PM IST
