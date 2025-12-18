'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller nears ₹450 crore in India. Will it top Stree 2?

The craze around Dhurandhar, the spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has refused to die down as the film is set to enter its second week. As of its 13th day, the film has neared the ₹450 crore milestone despite a slight fall in its daily numbers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dhurandhar made ₹207.25 crore in its first week and raked in ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, ₹58 crore on its second Sunday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Tuesday, and around ₹25.50 crore on its second Wednesday.

With this, the film's total box office earnings stand at ₹437.25 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Dhurandhar has crossed the lifetime box office earnings of KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version, which made ₹435.33 crore in India.

Credit: Mohsin Shaikh/Business Today

At this rate, the film is likely to topple the box office record set by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 soon. Stree 2 made ₹597.99 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

At present, Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh's highest grosser at the Indian box office after Padmaavat (₹302.15 crore), Simmba (₹240.3 crore), Bajirao Mastani (₹184.3 crore), and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (₹153.55 crore).

The film has raked in ₹664.5 crore at the worldwide box office as of December 17.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Jio Studios, the film focuses on an undercover agent who infiltrates the infamous Lyari gangs of Karachi.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Saumya Tandon in significant roles. A sequel to the film will be released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.