'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh's latest nears ₹600 crore in India, cruises past SRK's 'Pathaan'

Dhurandhar, the spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has done exceptionally well at the domestic box office so far. The film has made a total of ₹207.25 crore in its first week and ₹253.25 crore in its second week at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar further went on to make ₹22.5 crore on its third Friday, ₹34.25 crore on its third Saturday, ₹38.5 crore on its third Sunday, and around ₹16 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at ₹572.25 crore so far, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The film has now topped the lifetime collection of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the celluloid almost 4 years after his 2018 film Zero flopped.

During its lifetime run, Pathaan made a total of ₹524.53 crore at the Indian box office. Dhurandhar has also topped the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2, which made a total of ₹525.7 crore at the Indian box office.

The film is on course to top the domestic box office numbers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Jawan (₹582.31 crore), Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava (₹585.7 crore), Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 (₹597.99 crore), and Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (₹812.41 crore).

Advertisement

At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the ₹800 crore milestone within 17 days. Dhurandhar has made a total of ₹872.25 crore worldwide so far.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar focuses on an Indian spy who infiltrates the notorious Lyari gangs of Pakistan. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Saumya Tandon in significant roles.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and the film's sequel is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.