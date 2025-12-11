'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh's latest makes ₹180 crore in India. ₹200 crore next?

Dhurandhar, the espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh, has made it big at the domestic box office within 6 days of its release. The film has seen a slight drop in its daily collections on Wednesday.

The latest Ranveer Singh film made ₹28 crore on its first Friday, ₹32 crore on its first Saturday, ₹43 crore on its first Sunday, ₹23.25 crore on its first Monday, ₹27 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹26.50 crore on its first Wednesday. Despite a slight dip on Wednesday, the film made a total of ₹180 crore at the Indian box office.

The film had an overall 37.58 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on December 10, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 59.37 per cent, whereas its morning shows logged the lowest at 17.73 per cent.

Dhurandhar's shows recorded the highest occupancy across cities such as Pune (50.25 per cent), Mumbai (43 per cent), Jaipur (42.75 per cent), the National Capital Region/NCR (41.25 per cent), and Lucknow (39.25 per cent).

With this, the film is likely to cross the ₹200 crore mark soon at the Indian box office and eventually surpass the lifetime box office numbers of Ranveer Singh's 2018 film Simmba.

Meanwhile, actor Saumya Tandon said that the women in the film are neither mistreated nor objectified while responding to a social media user's claim that the film is misogynistic and promotes aggression. In the film, Saumya is seen essaying the role of Rehman Dakait's wife.

In a lengthy post, a user criticised Bollywood actors and said, "Step 1: be a male actor in Bollywood who is known for being a soft-boy. Step 2: Realise you are becoming irrelevant, and your female audience is losing interest. Step 3: grow out your beard and hair to look like a mindless caveman with no hygiene so you can cater to the male audience."

Further, the user wrote, "Step 4: star in a misogynistic movie as a manchild with 0 emotional intelligence and get thousands of fanboys and fanmen. Step 5: promote aggression and misogyny under the name of 'masculinity' and earn crores of rupees while real men get influenced by your actions and go around doing real harm to women. But you don't care cause you're rich and have no ethics... Some more such examples: Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor."

The post sparked a debate online as one user wrote: "Both the female leads legit slap men, and they don't even react. This woman wouldn't have even watched Dhurandhar, but as usual, making lame points to play the woman card, which has no relation to the movie."

Reacting to the discussion, Tandon said that Dhurandhar is set in a male-dominated world and yet women are treated with dignity. "They aren't beaten, objectified or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it. It's important to remember we're dealing with a very different world.

In what seemed like a dig at Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe films, the actor said: "Sorry that the grain of this story doesn't allow for glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches, that may work for other scripts, but not in this one. That said, as an actor, I do hope I also get opportunities to be part of women-centric narratives."

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar focuses on Hamza, an Indian spy who attempts to infiltrate the criminal gang of Rehman Dakait in Karachi's Lyari.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles. Dhurandhar was released in theatres worldwide on December 5 this year.