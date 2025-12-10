'Dhurandhar' box office: Aditya Dhar-directorial tops ₹150 cr, surpasses 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Dhurandhar, the spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, has set the cash registers ringing since its theatrical release. The film crossed the ₹150 crore milestone within the first 5 days of its release in India.

The spy thriller made ₹28 crore on its opening day, ₹32 crore on its first Saturday, ₹43 crore on its first Sunday, ₹23.25 crore on its first Monday, and around ₹26.5 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹153.63 crore as of its first Tuesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall 39.66 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday.

Dhurandhar's night shows logged the highest occupancy at 63.13 per cent on Tuesday, while its morning shows recorded the lowest at 19.23 per cent.

The film has crossed the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh's 2023 release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film made a total of ₹153.55 crore during its lifetime at the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar opened to largely positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike on December 5.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey said in a post, "Watched Dhurandhar with a full house on a Monday night, and loved it! It's a kickass spy thriller with 0 hate for anything except the horror infrastructure in Pakistan. Really dunno what the whining is about. Aditya Dhar and the entire cast and crew have done a superlative job, and ought to be commended (sic)!"

A user appreciated Akshaye Khanna's performance in the film and wrote: "Akshaye Khanna absolutely crushed it. His performance as 'Rehman Dakait' deserves every major Indian award and honestly, an Oscar too. This is the year's most explosive music and dance."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the real-life events revolving around the Operation Lyari, a Pakistan government-led crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates operating in Karachi.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera in significant roles. The film hit theatres worldwide on December 5.