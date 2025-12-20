'Dhurandhar' box office collection week 2: Ranveer Singh's film nears ₹500 crore in India. Will it dethrone 'Pushpa 2'?

Ranveer Singh-led spy espionage thriller Dhurandhar is continuing to set the cash registers ringing on the 15th day of its release. The film is performing exceptionally well at the box office, thanks to great performances, particularly from Akshaye Khanna, and strong audience support.

The film crossed ₹200 crore in its first week and made a total of ₹207.25 crore. The spy espionage thriller further went on to rake in ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, ₹58 crore on its second Sunday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹25.5 crore on its second Wednesday, and ₹23.25 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film earned a total of ₹253.25 crore in its second week and went on to make around ₹22.50 crore on its second Friday. In a nutshell, Dhurandhar earned a total of ₹483 crore as of its 15th day at the Indian box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

As per film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film is aiming to dethrone Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2's Hindi box office collections.

" #DHURANDHAR IS AIMING TO DETHRONE #AlluArjun’s #PUSHPA2 ₹830 CR NETT HINDI LIFETIME. The film’s insane third-weekend trend has confirmed its assault on the all-time throne. Film is eying Crazyyy ₹ 90 Cr+ Weekend 3 - Yes you heard it right. The BIGGEST GROSSER & BLOCKBUSTER of Hindi cinema is firmly in sight," Kadel wrote on X.

Besides this, the film has topped James Cameron-directed Avatar: Fire and Ash on its first day. Avatar: Fire and Ash, or Avatar 3, opened at around ₹20 crore on its opening Friday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios, the film focuses on a spy who infiltrates the notorious Lyari gangs of Pakistan and the Pakistan Police's operation to wipe out these criminal gangs.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film's sequel is set to release in theatres in March 2026.